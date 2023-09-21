Browns vs Titans: Thursday’s injury report

Coming off a physical game with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns welcome the similarly physical Tennessee Titans to town in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. While a couple of injuries (Juan Thornhill, Amari Cooper) created angst for the Browns first two weeks, this week there is one big concern and a bunch of limited players.

The same can not be said for the Titans who have three players not participating as of Thursday and two players added to the injury list with ankle issues including WR DeAndre Hopkins.

One more injury report to go before the weekend but Thursday’s is interesting with a few limited players for Cleveland and a variety for Tennesee:

Browns Injury Report

CB Greg Newsome - Elbow - DNP

WR Amari Cooper - Groin, Shoulder - Limited

OL James Hudson - Ankle - Limited

DE Za’Darius Smith - Ankle, Thigh - Limited

LB Sione Takitaki - Shoulder - Limited

LB Anthony Walker - Pec - Limited

OL Jedrick Wills - Shoulder - Limited

DT Siaki Ika - Foot - Full

S Juan Thornhill - Calf - Full

Smith and Cooper didn’t participate Wednesday but were back today, good signs.

Titans Injury Report

LB Luke Gifford - Quad - DNP

CB Anthony Kendall - Hip - DNP

OL Peter Skoronski - Abdomen - DNP

WR DeAndre Hopkins - Ankle - Limited

DT Tealr Tart - Foot - Limited

DT Denico Autry - Foot - Limited

LB Harold Landry - Hamstring - Limited

WR Kearls Jackson - Ankle - Limited

CB Kristian Fulton - Hamstring - Full

S Amani Hooker - Concussion - Full

Receivers Hopkins and Jackson were added to the list today with their ankle injuries.

Does Newsome’s injury concern you as much as Thornhill’s and Cooper’s did the first two weeks?