Browns fans much less confident in the direction of the team after losing Chubb, and Watson’s play

Each week during season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team or their thoughts on other topics.

After the team’s Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, only 31% of fans are confident in the direction of the team. That is a steep drop from the 95% confidence that fans had after the Browns’ opening-week victory over the Bengals. While the defense is still sharp, there is obviously deflation after Nick Chubb’s season-ending injury, coupled with Deshaun Watson’s continued poor play. Fan confidence in the Titans was at 83% after their Week 2 victory over the Chargers.

The first question asked, “What should the Browns do at the running back position?” We actually got the answer from the team on Wednesday, when they re-signed RB Kareem Hunt to a 1-year deal worth up to $4 million. Did that match what fans expected? Sort of — 53% voted for the team to sign Hunt and utilize him, while 25% wanted a big trade and 22% were fine just sticking only with RB Jerome Ford.

The other question was about who Cleveland fans think will win this Sunday’s game against the Titans. 72% of Browns fans think Cleveland will win, and 61% believe it’ll be in convincing fashion. Despite the hits last week, that is still quite a bit of confidence that fans have in the Browns this week.

On the national poll, fans are picking the Titans to beat the Browns this Sunday.

