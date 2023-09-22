Browns rule out defensive starter for Week 3

The Cleveland Browns will go into Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans down a man. After not having safety Juan Thornhill in Week 1 and OL Jack Conklin in Week 2, the Browns already knew that they would be without RB Nick Chubb for the rest of the season.

With an extensive injury report this week, only CB Greg Newsome II didn’t practice Wednesday and Thursday. Newsome has been a part of a great secondary, barring one play against the Pittsburgh Steelers that led to a touchdown, during the first two weeks of the season.

An elbow injury in Week 2 forced him out of the game but he returned only to leave again. Unsurprisingly, since he didn’t practice during the first two days of the week, Cleveland has ruled Newsome out against the Titans:

#Browns Greg Newsome (elbow) has been ruled out for the #Titans game — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 22, 2023

Without Newsome, the Browns could turn to more three-safety looks this week against Tennessee. The Titans don’t have a high-flying, spread offense that could cause significant problems for Grant Delpit, Rodney McLeod and Thornhill.

The extra safety, instead of seeing more Mike Ford, Cameron Mitchell, Kahlef Hailassie or an elevated AJ Green, could also help against Tennessee’s tight ends and rushing attack.

We will have the full injury report from both teams this afternoon

How big of an impact do you think Newsome’s absence with have against the Titans? Share your thoughts in our comment section below