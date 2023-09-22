Browns, Titans final injury report: 3 listed OUT, 4 are questionable

One of the major NFL rumors storylines this offseason was the potential for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson to reunite with his former top wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins was first on the trade block then released but neither the receiver nor the Browns showed significant interest in the reunion.

In the end, Hopkins joined the Tennessee Titans, the team that gave him the best combination of a contract and a potential playoff squad.

Unfortunately for Hopkins and the Titans, the receiver may not get a chance to help the cause in Week 3 versus Watson. His participation in practice went from full to limited to DNP by Friday. Hopkins is now listed as questionable for the game.

The two teams released their final injury reports with seven players having game designations:

Browns Final Injury Report

CB Greg Newsome II - Elbow - Out

Greg Newsome II - Elbow - Out OL James Hudson III - Ankle - Questionable

Hudson, like Hopkins, did not practice on Friday putting his ability to play Sunday in jeopardy. With Jack Conklin out for the season, Cleveland does not have another backup offensive lineman listed on their active roster. Alex Leatherwood and Ty Nsekhe are on the team’s practice squad and could be called up.

Titans Final Injury Report

OL Peter Skoronski - Abdomen - Out

WR Kearls Jackson - Ankle - Out

WR DeAndre Hopkins - Ankle - Questionable

CB Anthony Kendall - Hip - Questionable

DT Teair Tart - Knee - Questionable

DT Denico Autry - Foot/Groin - Questionable

Hopkins (DNP), Autry (limited) and Kendall (limited) are the most at risk for missing the game while Tart was a full participant on Friday. Tennessee’s already limited offense potentially being without their top receiver while their starting left guard is already ruled out could drag down the scoring for the visitors.

We will keep you up to date over the weekend as more information on injuries comes out and potential practice squad elevations are announced.

How big of a drop-off do you think not having Hopkins would be for the Titans? Share your thoughts in the comment section below