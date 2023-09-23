Browns-Titans DraftKings Week 3 prop bets: Bet on Cleveland’s passing game

The Cleveland Browns host the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season this Sunday, September 24, at 1:00 PM ET. The Browns are 3.5-point favorites over the Titans, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are my favorite player prop bets from the Browns’ perspective in Week 3.

Titans vs. Browns: Best NFL player prop bets

Deshaun Watson Over 235.5 Yards Passing (-115)

The Titans have allowed back-to-back 300+ yard passers, but they have one of the best run defenses in the NFL. Cleveland’s strength on offense has been the running game, but with Nick Chubb out of the lineup, I think the temptation will be to throw the ball. Despite Deshaun Watson’s struggles, from a strategic standpoint, it makes sense to attack the Titans’ pass defense — and 235.5 yards isn’t an unreasonable number (although it is more than the 194.5 yards set for Ryan Tannehill).

Amari Cooper Over 4.5 Catches (-125)

If we’re taking the approach that Deshaun Watson will be throwing the ball a lot, then it also makes sense to roll with his No. 1 receiver in Amari Cooper. That connection had 7 catches last week, and Cooper has been the team’s best receiver at shielding off defenders and the only guy who Watson seems comfortable with throwing the ball over the middle to.

Dustin Hopkins Over 1.5 Field Goals (-115)

The weather will be calm in Cleveland, and Dustin Hopkins has at least two field goals in each of his first two games with the Browns. The Titans’ run defense is stout, and if Watson can’t string together consistent success with pass plays, drives could stall in the red zone and lead to field goals. With the type of defense the Browns have, Kevin Stefanski knows that tacking on field goals could be enough to win.

