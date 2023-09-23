Way Too Early 2024 Cleveland Browns Mock Draft 3.0

Here we are with another week of the football season and last week was one of the toughest with the loss of Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb. His impact on and off the field can’t be replaced but the Browns will try to pick up the pieces and move forward.

Regarding the college portion of the football season, we got a treat with the Colorado/Colorado State shootout last week even though it went late into the night on the East Coast. We also got plenty of exciting action across the board. This weekend, we’ll get just the same if not more with big-time matchups such as Florida State/Clemson, Colorado/Oregon, and Ohio State/Notre Dame each time window of Saturday’s slate of games.

Round 2

Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson: Carter had an all-around great season in 2022 with 52 tackles, five sacks, five pass breakups, and an interception but he’s off to a slow start in 2023. While he’s still standing out as a solid tackler, he’s already given up more touchdowns in coverage this season (2) than he did all of last year. A projected first-round pick currently, he fell in the Browns’ lap in the second round.

Clemson plays Saturday versus Florida State at noon on ESPN

Round 3

Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan: Obviously Edwards plays second fiddle to Blake Corum in the Michigan backfield but there’s no denying the talent he brings to the table. Edwards has taken a slight step back from his 2022 campaign where he averaged 7.1 yards per carry but he’s already found the endzone three times in 2023 (7 in 2022) and continues to show his ability as a pass catcher out of the backfield (nine catches in 2023, 39 catches in 2021-22). The running back position is currently a position of need for the Browns moving forward in the wake of Chubb’s serious knee injury.

Michigan plays Saturday versus Rutgers at noon on Big Ten Network

Round 5

Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State: Horton’s talents were on full display last week in the interstate showdown against Coach Prime’s Buffaloes. Horton had 16 catches for 133 yards and also had a 30-yard passing touchdown in the overtime loss. The Browns wide receiver position is very much up in the air after this season with Amari Cooper’s contract and the potential loss of Donovan Peoples-Jones in free agency. Horton has played some in the slot but is primarily an outside receiver for the Rams.

Colorado State plays Saturday versus Middle Tennessee State at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Javon Foster, OT, Missouri: One of the best offensive tackles in the country early on this season, Foster has been excellent for the undefeated Tigers who upset 15th-ranked Kansas State last week. While’s an older prospect and doesn’t fit the guardrails so to speak, the Browns need to address the potential future of the left tackle position with Jedrick Wills seeming to be trending backward despite the team putting their belief in him by picking up the fifth-year option during the offseason.

Missouri plays Saturday versus Memphis at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Round 6

Marcellas Dial, CB, South Carolina: A former junior college transfer, Dial has made strides in his game and matured as a human being in his time with the Gamecocks. Was among the top cornerbacks in the SEC last season with three interceptions and 15 passes defended ranked in the top 3 in the conference. In 2023, he’s off to a so-so start with just two passes defended and has yet to record an interception. Nice size at 6’0, 195 lbs.

South Carolina plays Saturday versus Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Rylie Mills, DT, Notre Dame: Solid as an interior defensive lineman in both stopping the run and generating pressure as a pass rusher. He’s recorded seven pressures and six stop tackles in four games so far this season and faces his toughest challenge to date this coming weekend against Ohio State and their tough offensive line. Defensive tackle should be a position the Browns keep making investments especially as long as Jim Schwartz is the defensive coordinator.

Notre Dame plays Saturday versus Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. on NBC

Round 7

Bud Clark, S, TCU: Clark was a ball hawk in 2022 for the National Champion runner-ups with five interceptions including a pick-six against Michigan in the playoff semifinal. Clark had an interception last week against Houston. If the Browns feel uneasy about Ronnie Hickman’s development, they may take another stab at a late-round or undrafted safety. Mentioned by NFL Draft writer Chad Reuter as a top Senior Bowl prospect entering the College Football season.

TCU plays Saturday versus SMU at noon on FS1

