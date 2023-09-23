Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/23/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns vs. Titans: Week 3 Need to Know (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland is looking to rebound with a win against Tennessee to kick off three consecutive home games. Here is everything you need to know about the game.
- Scouting the Tennessee Titans with our Q&A with Music City Miracles (Chris Pokorny) - This Sunday, the Cleveland Browns take on the Tennessee Titans. To help preview a few topics from the Titans’ perspective, we reached out to Jimmy Morris from Music City Miracles and exchanged five questions with him.
- Browns, Titans final injury report: 3 listed OUT, 4 are questionable (Jared Mueller) - One of the major NFL rumors storylines this offseason was the potential for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson to reunite with his former top wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. In the end, Hopkins joined the Tennessee Titans, but unfortunately for Hopkins and the Titans, the receiver may not get a chance to help the cause in Week 3 versus Watson.
- Browns fans much less confident in the direction of the team after losing Chubb, and Watson’s play (Chris Pokorny) - Each week during season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team or their thoughts on other topics.
Cleveland Browns:
- Browns safety Juan Thornhill feeling good post-calf injury, ready to carry expectations of the secondary (cleveland.com) - Juan Thornhill had to wait a little longer than he would have liked to make his Browns debut.
- Jerome Ford ‘ready to do whatever’ Browns need to help fill Nick Chubb’s vacant shoes (Beacon Journal) - Jerome Ford didn’t have the look of a player fretting about making his first NFL start at running back. Friday afternoon, Ford sat at his locker playing a chess game on his phone. Almost exactly 48 hours from that moment, the second-year pro will be stepping into the massive shoes left by Nick Chubb’s season-ending knee injury when the Browns play host to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
- I know what the Browns should do vs. the Titans. Can I trust them to do it? (Terry Pluto) - The Browns are playing Tennessee on Sunday and they should … Come on, you know what the Browns should do …
- Jedrick Wills Jr. gets brutal reminder one terrible play can ruin otherwise ‘perfect’ performance (Browns Zone) - Jedrick Wills Jr. took all 87 offensive snaps Monday night vs. the Steelers. His performance was defined by one play. That’s life at left tackle.
- Jerome Ford steps into new role as feature back for the Browns (clevelandbrowns.com) - When special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone saw running back Jerome Ford catch a pass and sprint down the field for 69 yards on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, his mind flashed back to Ford’s high school highlight film.
NFL:
- Titans vs. Browns preview: 5 questions with Dawgs by Nature (Music City Miracles) - To help us get ready for Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, I sent five questions about the Browns over to Chris Pokorny of Dawgs by Nature. There is nobody who knows more about the Brows than Chris.
- 49ers extend contracts of GM John Lynch, coach Kyle Shanahan (ESPN) - The San Francisco 49ers are planning to keep coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch around for a long time. To that end, the Niners announced multiyear contract extensions for Shanahan and Lynch on Friday.
- The Dolphins are more than just a big-play offense now. And that should worry the AFC. (The Ringer) - Last year, Miami had its explosive passing game but little else. This year, Mike McDaniel and Co. have figured out how to adapt—and, perhaps more importantly, how to force teams to adapt to them.
- There’s not a hotter quarterback on 3rd down than Bucs’ Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Times) - It can’t last. At some point before the first cool front sweeps through Tampa Bay, Baker Mayfield’s blistering hot streak on third down will be gone. But for right now, nobody is playing better when it matters most in games than the Bucs quarterback.
