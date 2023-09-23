Browns elevate one from practice squad in Week 3

The Cleveland Browns will welcome the Tennessee Titans into town in Week 3 of the NFL season. Injuries have already taken away the rest of the season for RB Nick Chubb and OL Jack Conklin for the Browns while the Titans have a number of players missing or at risk of missing just the third game of the season.

While the focus will be on whether DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee’s top receiver and good friend of Cleveland’s QB Deshaun Watson, will be able to play, the Browns could be without OL James Hudson III.

With Conklin out and Hudson questionable, Cleveland elevated OL Ty Nsekhe to the active roster for Sunday’s matchup.

Nsekhe has played in 103 games in his career including 25 starts. Last year, with the Los Angeles Rams, the now 38-year-old started eight games for the team. Pro Football Focus graded him as a quality blocker overall (70.6) and best as a pass blocker (80.7) in 2023.

The Titans made a few roster moves on Friday including signing WR Mason Kinsey and LB Chance Campbell to the 53-man roster while placing WR Kearis Jackson on injured reserve and waiving LB Otis Reese IV.

We will keep you updated on all injury news as it comes out from Saturday until the inactive reports at 11:30 AM on Sunday.

Are you concerned about the Browns OL depth going into this game?