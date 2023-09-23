3 Browns, 5 Steelers fined from Week 2: Deshaun Watson but not Minkah Fitzpatrick included

The NFL has gone through its reviews of behaviors from Week 2 of the season and has laid down its penalties. In what seems like a large number, the league had 35 fines this week including a whopping 10 for the Monday Night Football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns-Steelers game was marred by the horrific season-ending injury to RB Nick Chubb. While it seems that both teams are moving on from the hit safety Minkah Fitzpatrick laid into Chubb’s knee while he was wrapped up, many fans have not.

Of the 10 fines from the Week 2 matchup, none were handed down to Fitzpatrick but three of the 10 went to Cleveland’s QB Deshaun Watson. The largest, $13,659, was for unsportsmanlike conduct in the third quarter. TE David Njoku got the same fine for the same reason at the same time in the game.

The largest fine from the game went to Pittsburgh’s RB Jaylen Warren for $48, 556 when he lowered his helmet into a Browns defender. LB Elandon Roberts received a similar fine, $43, 709 as well.

The full list of fines from the AFC North matchup in Week 2 is as follows:

