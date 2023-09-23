DeAndre Hopkins update for Week 3 comes Saturday night

When the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans face off on Sunday, two offenses who have struggled to pass the football will matchup. Both teams rely on a strong rushing attack and defense to lead their chances for victories.

Two major injuries, RB Nick Chubb (thankfully some positive news on his injury) and OL Jack Conklin, have already put the Browns in a difficult position. For this week, CB Greg Newsome was ruled out with an elbow injury and OL James Hudson is questionable.

OL Ty Nsekhe was elevated to help the team’s offensive line.

WR DeAndre Hopkins was the big injury this week for the Titans. He was added to the injury list on Thursday and wasn’t able to practice Friday. Hopkins was listed as questionable for the game but, as of Saturday night, is expected to play Sunday:

#Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins (questionable, ankle) is expected to play Sunday vs. #Browns, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 23, 2023

Hopkins leads Tennessee in receiving yards with just 105. He is the team’s most targetted receiver with 18 with the next closest at 10.

We will get the final information on injuries when inactive reports come out at 11:30 AM tomorrow

Do you think Hopkins will make an impact tomorrow with his ankle injury likely limiting him?