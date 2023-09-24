Browns vs. Titans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play at home in Week 3 today against the Tennessee Titans. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.
Game Information
- Game Time/Date: Sunday, Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH
- TV Channel: CBS - Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst).
- Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
- Weather: 69 degrees (feels like 69 degrees) with a 2% chance of rain. 13 MPH winds from the Northeast.
- Odds: Browns by 3.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/under: 39
TV Distribution Map
The game will be televised on CBS.
Uniform & Stadium
- The Browns will be wearing brown jerseys and white pants.
- Here is the Week 3 poster for the Titans vs. Browns game:
Connections
- Browns assistant DBs coach Brandon Lynch (2004) played for the Titans. Lynch also played collegiately at Middle Tennessee State.
- Titans assistant OL coach Mike Sullivan served in various roles for the Browns over the years as an assistant OL coach (2001-04) and offensive line coach (2007-08, 2013).
- Titans S Mike Brown (2022) was part of the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad in 2022, playing in three games.
History
- The Browns have a 36-31 all-time record against the Titans.
- The last time these two teams met was on December 6, 2020, with the Browns defeating the Titans 41-35. It was a shootout between Baker Mayfield and Ryan Tannehill, but if you recall, the Browns jumped out to an incredible 38-7 lead at the half. Donovan Peoples-Jones had a 75-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter of that game.
