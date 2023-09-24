Browns vs. Titans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play at home in Week 3 today against the Tennessee Titans. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Sunday, Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH TV Channel: CBS - Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst).

CBS - Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 69 degrees (feels like 69 degrees) with a 2% chance of rain. 13 MPH winds from the Northeast.

69 degrees (feels like 69 degrees) with a 2% chance of rain. 13 MPH winds from the Northeast. Odds: Browns by 3.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Browns by 3.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 39

TV Distribution Map

The game will be televised on CBS.

Uniform & Stadium

The Browns will be wearing brown jerseys and white pants.

The Browns will be wearing brown jerseys and white pants.

Here is the Week 3 poster for the Titans vs. Browns game:

something you didn't know you needed:



greek god Brownie ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/MfcphIjE3w — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 22, 2023

Connections

Browns assistant DBs coach Brandon Lynch (2004) played for the Titans. Lynch also played collegiately at Middle Tennessee State.

(2004) played for the Titans. Lynch also played collegiately at Middle Tennessee State. Titans assistant OL coach Mike Sullivan served in various roles for the Browns over the years as an assistant OL coach (2001-04) and offensive line coach (2007-08, 2013).

served in various roles for the Browns over the years as an assistant OL coach (2001-04) and offensive line coach (2007-08, 2013). Titans S Mike Brown (2022) was part of the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad in 2022, playing in three games.

History