Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/24/23)

- Surprising good news for Nick Chubb and the Browns (Jared Mueller) - Everyone feared the worst when Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was injured on Monday night. But the season-ending injury may not be as severe as feared.
- DeAndre Hopkins update for Week 3 comes Saturday night (Jared Mueller) - WR DeAndre Hopkins was the big injury this week for the Titans. He was added to the injury list on Thursday and wasn’t able to practice Friday.
- Browns vs Titans: Week 3 Preview and DBN’s Predictions (Chris Pokorny, Staff) - Below, we analyze a few advantages, disadvantages, and general thoughts about the two teams before getting to our predictions for the game.
- Browns CB coach Brandon Lynch: ‘You have to be resilient’ (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland’s defensive secondary has worked on communication issues and staying resilient to avoid the breakdowns that plagued the 2022 season.
- 3 Browns, 5 Steelers fined from Week 2 (Jared Mueller) - The NFL has gone through its reviews of behaviors from Week 2 of the season and has laid down its penalties. In what seems like a large number, the league had 35 fines this week including a whopping 10 for the Monday Night Football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Way too early 2024 Cleveland Browns Mock Draft 3.0 (Jackson McCurry) - Here we are with another week of the football season and last week was one of the toughest with the loss of Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb. His impact on and off the field can’t be replaced but the Browns will try to pick up the pieces and move forward. In the meantime, let’s take a shot at our third mock draft.
- Browns elevate one from practice squad in Week 3 (Jared Mueller) - With offensive tackles Jack Conklin out and James Hudson III questionable, Cleveland elevated offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe to the active roster for Sunday’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
- Browns vs Titans: 3 things to watch in Week 3’s AFC matchup (Curtiss Brown) - Before we dive into this Week 3 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns this upcoming Sunday, a short point to Browns fans as Aaron Rodgers said, R-E-L-A-X. Yes, Monday night’s loss was deflating but it’s Week 3 and here are three things we are watching for in today’s game.
- Browns star Myles Garrett seeing ‘pretty standard’ approach to him by familiar opponents (Beacon Journal) - Myles Garrett has seen the Pittsburgh Steelers quite a lot over his career. Monday night marked Garrett’s 12th time facing the Steelers since being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft. That’s a lot of games and a lot of opportunities for Garrett to develop a familiarity with a team. Specifically, a familiarity with how a team approaches Garrett. That’s why he found himself thrown off for a moment during Monday’s game.
- Browns running back Jerome Ford is no stranger to waiting or making big plays (cleveland.com) - Jerome Ford’s biggest NFL moment to date came 507 days after he heard his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft.
- Season isn’t lost without Nick Chubb, but everyone must pick up slack (Browns Zone) - Nick Chubb’s season-ending knee injury that will require at least one surgery rocked the Browns and their fans. The Browns insisted during the week they absorbed the blow, refocused and are ready to face the Titans on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium. They vowed to approach the rest of the marathon season with the work ethic of Chubb and to win for him.
- How the Browns can beat the Titans in Week 3 (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns will host the Titans in their second home game of the season on Sunday. Both teams are 1-1 as they enter this matchup heading into Week 3. Let’s look at three of the biggest keys for the Browns to win their second home game of the season against the Titans.
- Steelers offense searches for identity heading into Raiders game (Las Vegas Review-Journal) - The Pittsburgh Steelers played so badly on offense against the Browns on “Monday Night Football” that it’s easy to forget they actually won the game. Two games into the season, including a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener, and it takes a microscope to find any semblance of actual offense.
- Bears coach: ‘Natural fit’ to call plays again; Fields was being ‘leader’ (ESPN) - Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus says it was a “natural fit” for him to take over the defensive playcalling following the resignation of defensive coordinator Alan Williams this week and called Justin Fields’ controversial comments about the team’s coaching an example of the quarterback acting as a leader.
- Ravens rookie Zay Flowers and his ‘absence of fear’ giving defenses a scare as team’s top receiver (Baltimore Sun) - It was early in the fourth quarter in Cincinnati, with the Ravens clinging to a three-point lead over the Bengals, and there was some rookie trash talk going on. Bengals cornerback DJ Turner was the messenger and Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers the recipient, with the former barking to the latter that he’d just locked him up on the play.
How confident are you that the Browns can bounce back today against the Titans?
