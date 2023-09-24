Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns - 1st Quarter Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns look to get back on the winning side of things as they return home to take on the Tennessee Titans. Will Deshaun Watson get in a rhythm in the passing game, and can the defense stop Derrick Henry?

Game: Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns

Date/Time: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Television: CBS - Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst)

Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX

We will have open threads for each quarter of the game and would love for you to comment along with us. As always, GO BROWNS!