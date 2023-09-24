Report: Browns looked into trade, practice squad RB before signing Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns look to kick off the stink of their Monday Night Football loss at kickoff of their Week 3 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. The (relative) good news for RB Nick Chubb helps with that but his good friend RB Kareem Hunt hopes to do even more.

The Browns signed Hunt just days after the Chubb injury. The Cleveland area native was able to be there quickly, knew the system and has a little extra motivation.

While not crucial to the decision, bringing back Hunt (who wears his Cleveland love on his chest) has excited the fanbase.

According to a report, Hunt wasn’t the only option for the team. A trade for Cam Akers or signing Zonovan Knight were also options:

After losing Nick Chubb, Cleveland discussed trading for RB Cam Akers, considered signing Zonovan Knight off the Lions practice squad, but ultimately decided that the best fit was Kareem Hunt, who lived 10 minutes from the team’s facility and signed a 1-year deal worth up to $4M. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2023

Akers was later dealt in a swap of 2026 late-round picks between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings. The former second-round pick had a falling out with the team that drafted him. Akers rushed for 786 yards and seven touchdowns last season on just 188 carries.

Knight played in seven games last season with the New York Jets last year including four starters. On 85 carries, Knight put up 300 yards and one touchdown. He also had 13 receptions for 100 yards.

The Detroit Lions added Knight to their active 53-man roster this week.

