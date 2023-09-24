Browns-Titans inactive reports: DeAndre Hopkins, James Hudson official decisions

As the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans get ready to square off in Week 3, injuries have already started to take their toll around the NFL. For fantasy football owners, we know that QB Aaron Rodgers, RB Nick Chubb and CB Trevon Diggs being out for the season could have a drastic impact.

For fans of those teams, the impact is far greater.

Going into Browns vs Titans, the home team has already ruled out CB Greg Newsome II and elevated OL Ty Nsekhe. For the visitors, WR DeAndre Hopkins was the biggest name on their list with two ruled out and four questionable. It was reported last night that Hopkins is expected to play.

With 90 minutes to go until kickoff, here are the two teams’ inactive reports:

Browns Inactives

CB Greg Newsome II

OL James Hudson III

S Ronnie Hickman

OL Luke Wypler

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

CB Kahlef Hailassie gets his first active roster spot for Cleveland this week while Nsekhe’s elevation hinted at Hudson’s inactive status due to injury.

Titans Inactives

OL Peter Skoronski

QB Will Levis

OL Jaelyn Duncan

WR Colton Dowell

LB Caleb Murphy

DB Kindle Vildor

LB Trevis Gipson

All four of the Titans questionable players will be active for today’s game.