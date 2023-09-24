 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch this amazing route by Jerome Ford, easy TD

Route running, play design sets up the first TD of the game

By Jared Mueller
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns took a 10-3 lead in the second quarter of their Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans. Initially, it looked like the Titans blew the coverage but, upon rewatching, RB Jerome Ford’s route was just elite:

Earlier this week, we saw RB Kareem Hunt doing a walkthrough version of this route in practice:

A well-played and planned play by the Browns and QB Deshaun Watson made the easy throw.

