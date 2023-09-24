Watch this amazing route by Jerome Ford, easy TD

The Cleveland Browns took a 10-3 lead in the second quarter of their Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans. Initially, it looked like the Titans blew the coverage but, upon rewatching, RB Jerome Ford’s route was just elite:

the Jerome Ford double move up top pic.twitter.com/FWNHQI1UYy — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) September 24, 2023

Earlier this week, we saw RB Kareem Hunt doing a walkthrough version of this route in practice:

#Browns Kareem Hunt returns for first practice and catches sideline pass from Deshaun Watson on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/cYIfyNYqJe — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 21, 2023

A well-played and planned play by the Browns and QB Deshaun Watson made the easy throw.