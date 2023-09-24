Replay shows just how bad ref blew Amari Cooper’s would-be TD

Just a horrible call by the refs as Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson hits WR Amari Cooper for what would have been a huge gain and possible touchdown. Instead, refs say he stepped out of bounds.

The replay shows otherwise:

The ref right in front of the play blew this dead and said Amari Cooper stepped out of bounds. This isn’t even close and should be a TD for the Browns . Horrible pic.twitter.com/xlVQrtNEq8 — CFBBlueprint (@CFBBluePrint) September 24, 2023

Very clearly, Cooper was in bounds by a decent amount. Obviously, defenders may have done something different if they hadn’t heard the whistle but, if Cooper scores, this takes four points off the board after Dustin Hopkins hit a 52-yard field goal.