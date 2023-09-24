Watch Myles Garret “go in motion” confuses offense into taking a timeout

The Cleveland Browns destroyed the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 of the NFL season. The key to the game was the Browns defense led by DE Myles Garrett and the Cleveland offense being solid with limited turnovers.

This play is just a hilarious highlight as Garrett switches sides of the offense twice which almost causes a delay of game but forces the Titans to take a timeout instead:

You guys ever seen a defensive player motion back and fourth pre snap and TWO offensive players follow him!?! … caused a delay of game! @Flash_Garrett is DIFFERENT! pic.twitter.com/TZhGYAUlts — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) September 24, 2023

Not sure we’ve ever seen something like that from an offense with players just following a defender on whatever side of the field he is on. Garrett plays with the offense by going back to the other side.