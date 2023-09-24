 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch Myles Garret “go in motion” confuses offense into taking a timeout

A great game by Garrett, this highlight is hilarious

By Jared Mueller
Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns destroyed the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 of the NFL season. The key to the game was the Browns defense led by DE Myles Garrett and the Cleveland offense being solid with limited turnovers.

This play is just a hilarious highlight as Garrett switches sides of the offense twice which almost causes a delay of game but forces the Titans to take a timeout instead:

Not sure we’ve ever seen something like that from an offense with players just following a defender on whatever side of the field he is on. Garrett plays with the offense by going back to the other side.

