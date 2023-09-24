Browns open as 2-point favorites against the Ravens

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 2-point favorites against the Baltimore Ravens ahead of their Week 4 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 41.5.

The Browns (2-1) are coming off of a dominant 27-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The defense would not let up against the Titans, holding them to just one field goal — and that only happened because of a turnover from the Browns’ offense. DE Myles Garrett had 3.5 sacks, and the run defense would not let RB Derrick Henry get going. On offense, QB Deshaun Watson completed a high percentage of his passes and the offense seemed to get into a consistent rhythm by the second half for the first time this season.

The Ravens (2-1) are coming off of a 22-19 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Baltimore was hindered without some of their top receivers, but I think most people expected them to be 3-0 heading into their AFC North match-up with Cleveland. Now, the two teams are tied atop the AFC North, with Baltimore being back in the boat of having some questions about how they can move the football beyond QB Lamar Jackson using his legs.

The over/under for the game is 41.5.

What odds would you take if you were placing a bet?