Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 3

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Week 3 Offensive Snap Counts - - - - - - - - - - Pos Player Plays % Stats QB Deshaun Watson 66 93% 27-of-33 (81.8%) for 289 yards, 2 TD. 4 rushes, 16 yards. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson 5 7% No stats registered. Pos Player Plays % Stats RB Jerome Ford 40 56% 10 carries, 18 yards (1.8 YPC), 1 TD. 2 catches, 33 yards (3 targets), 1 TD. RB Kareem Hunt 14 20% 5 carries, 13 yards (2.6 YPC). 2 catches, 22 yards (3 targets). RB Pierre Strong 8 11% 6 carries, 27 yards (4.5 YPC). Pos Player Plays % Stats WR Donovan Peoples-Jones 63 89% 3 catches, 49 yards (4 targets). WR Elijah Moore 57 80% 9 catches, 49 yards (9 targets). 1 fumble. 3 rushes, -1 yard. WR Amari Cooper 54 76% 7 catches, 116 yards (8 targets), 1 TD. WR Marquise Goodwin 5 7% 1 rush, 1 yard. WR David Bell 10 14% No stats registered. WR Cedric Tillman 11 15% No stats registered. Pos Player Plays % Stats TE David Njoku 52 73% 4 catches, 20 yards (4 targets). TE Harrison Bryant 25 35% 2 rushes, 4 yards. TE Jordan Akins 13 18% No stats registered. Pos Player Plays % Stats OL Jedrick Wills 71 100% OL Joel Bitonio 71 100% OL Ethan Pocic 71 100% OL Wyatt Teller 71 100% OL Dawand Jones 71 100% OL Michael Dunn 2 3% OL Nick Harris 1 1%

QB: My assessment of Deshaun Watson is that I’m happier with his accuracy, and he produced a very nice and efficient statistical line. There is still plenty to work on:



(1) The lateral pass while in the grasp was dumb, and a risk not necessary at any point, let alone when the defense was as dominant as it was.

(2) Ball placement is still an issue. Maybe that’s not the type of quarterback that Watson is. I always praised a guy like Josh McCown for having picture-perfect ball placement.

(3) The Titans had some lapses in coverage on both of Watson’s touchdown passes. It reminded me of last year’s game against the Commanders, when the touchdown passes weren’t anything spectacular from Watson — any quarterback would’ve gotten six on those plays.

I’m not trying to only levy criticism. He made several solid throws downfield to Amari Cooper, as well as a nice back shoulder throw in the bucket to Donovan Peoples-Jones. Watson also shrugged off several pass rushes early in the game to either throw the ball away, or still gain yardage. This game was a step in the right direction, hopefully. Watson was the Browns’ second-highest graded player on offense, per PFF (74.6).