Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 3

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Week 3 Defensive Snap Counts - - - - - - - - - - Pos Player Plays % Stats DL Myles Garrett 37 77% 4 tackles, 1 assist (5 combined). 3.5 sacks, 3 TFL, 5 QH, 1 FF. DL Za'Darius Smith 30 62% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). DL Ogbo Okoronkwo 27 56% 1 tackle, 1 assist (1 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH. DL Dalvin Tomlinson 26 54% 1 assist (1 combined). DL Maurice Hurst 20 42% 2 tackles (2 combined). 1 TFL, 1 QH. DL Shelby Harris 19 40% 1 assist (1 combined). DL Alex Wright 17 35% 3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH. DL Jordan Elliott 16 33% No stats registered. Pos Player Plays % Stats LB Anthony Walker 37 77% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 pass defended. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 32 67% 3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined). 1 TFL. LB Sione Takitaki 27 56% 1 tackle (1 combined). LB Michael Adams 2 4% No stats registered. LB Mohamoud Diabate 2 4% No stats registered. Pos Player Plays % Stats CB Denzel Ward 44 92% 3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 TFL, 2 passes defended. CB M.J. Emerson 46 96% 3 tackles (3 combined). 1 TFL, 1 pass defended. CB Cameron Mitchell 34 71% 1 tackle (1 combined). CB Mike Ford 4 8% No stats registered. CB Kahlef Hailassie 2 4% No stats registered. Pos Player Plays % Stats S Grant Delpit 46 96% 2 tackles (2 combined). S Juan Thornhill 46 96% 2 tackles (2 combined). S Rodney McLeod 10 21% 1 tackle (1 combined). S D'Anthony Bell 2 4% No stats registered.

DL: Myles Garrett has been getting great grades from PFF, but fans were waiting to see that game where the statistical numbers match his overpowering performance. We got that against the Titans, as Garrett had perhaps the best game of his career. PFF graded him with a 93.3. Also grading high on the defensive line were Alex Wright (90.5) and Maurice Hurst (89.6). Garrett was also Peter King’s Defensive Player of the Week:

Per NFL NextGen Stats, Garrett had six pressures, with an average get-off time of 0.62 seconds. Get-off time is the time, post-snap, that it takes for the defender to get past the line of scrimmage. For context, 0.75 is considered elite.

LB: The linebackers played a physical, sure-tackling game. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (89.6) and Anthony Walker (84.9) graded high by PFF; there were weeks in past years where those grades would be the highest on defense, instead of fourth- and fifth-highest.

With out, it was indeed