Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 3

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans.
Week 3 Defensive Snap Counts
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|37
|77%
|4 tackles, 1 assist (5 combined). 3.5 sacks, 3 TFL, 5 QH, 1 FF.
|DL
|Za'Darius Smith
|30
|62%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
|DL
|Ogbo Okoronkwo
|27
|56%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (1 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|DL
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|26
|54%
|1 assist (1 combined).
|DL
|Maurice Hurst
|20
|42%
|2 tackles (2 combined). 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|DL
|Shelby Harris
|19
|40%
|1 assist (1 combined).
|DL
|Alex Wright
|17
|35%
|3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|16
|33%
|No stats registered.
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Anthony Walker
|37
|77%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 pass defended.
|LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|32
|67%
|3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined). 1 TFL.
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|27
|56%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|LB
|Michael Adams
|2
|4%
|No stats registered.
|LB
|Mohamoud Diabate
|2
|4%
|No stats registered.
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|44
|92%
|3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 TFL, 2 passes defended.
|CB
|M.J. Emerson
|46
|96%
|3 tackles (3 combined). 1 TFL, 1 pass defended.
|CB
|Cameron Mitchell
|34
|71%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|CB
|Mike Ford
|4
|8%
|No stats registered.
|CB
|Kahlef Hailassie
|2
|4%
|No stats registered.
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|Grant Delpit
|46
|96%
|2 tackles (2 combined).
|S
|Juan Thornhill
|46
|96%
|2 tackles (2 combined).
|S
|Rodney McLeod
|10
|21%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|S
|D'Anthony Bell
|2
|4%
|No stats registered.
- DL: Myles Garrett has been getting great grades from PFF, but fans were waiting to see that game where the statistical numbers match his overpowering performance. We got that against the Titans, as Garrett had perhaps the best game of his career. PFF graded him with a 93.3. Also grading high on the defensive line were Alex Wright (90.5) and Maurice Hurst (89.6). Garrett was also Peter King’s Defensive Player of the Week:
Per NFL NextGen Stats, Garrett had six pressures, with an average get-off time of 0.62 seconds. Get-off time is the time, post-snap, that it takes for the defender to get past the line of scrimmage. For context, 0.75 is considered elite.
- LB: The linebackers played a physical, sure-tackling game. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (89.6) and Anthony Walker (84.9) graded high by PFF; there were weeks in past years where those grades would be the highest on defense, instead of fourth- and fifth-highest.
- CB: This note could go in any section, but the defense played so few snaps (48) because they kept forcing three-and-outs. With Greg Newsome out, it was indeed Cameron Mitchell
- S: We didn’t see a lights out game from Grant Delpit this week, but did we need to? I mean good lord, the rest of the defense was already shutting everything down. Juan Thornhill had a nice tackle before the end of the first half that forced Miami to burn their final timeout (and ultimately led to Myles Garrett sending the Dolphins to the locker room with no points on the drive).
The Browns defense in Week 3:— PFF (@PFF) September 25, 2023
26 rushing yards allowed
4.6 passing yards per attempt allowed
5 first downs allowed
0 TDs allowed pic.twitter.com/YykM6sXsjy
