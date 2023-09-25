Daily Dawg Chow 9/25: Browns win big, Stefanski gives game ball to Nick Chubb

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns’ defense thrives against Titans, and offense finds a rhythm in 27-3 victory (Chris Pokorny) Cleveland put together a complete football game to dominate the Tennessee Titans.
- BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Browns’ defense stifles Titans 27-3 (Barry Shuck) Browns offense came to play along with one of the league’s best defenses
- Watch Myles Garrett “go in motion” confuses offense into taking a timeout (Jared Mueller) A great game by Garrett, this highlight is hilarious
- Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns - 4th Quarter Game Thread (Chris Pokorny) Discuss the 4th quarter of TEN vs. CLE live, as the action unfolds.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- 3 Big Takeaways: Browns defense continues dominating in win over Titans (clevelandbrowns.com) “Browns have kept opponents to total of six points in first two home games of the season.”
- ‘Outstanding’ Watson leads Browns to dominant win over Titans - ESPN “In Sunday’s 27-3 win over the Tennessee Titans, Watson completed 27 of 33 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns. The 82% completion rate was the second best of his career, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.”
- Nick Chubb knee injury: Early tests hopeful Browns RB potentially avoided ACL tear, per report (CBS) “Not only did the Cleveland Browns suffer their first defeat of the season Monday night, but they also lost the heart and soul of their offense.”
- Titans total 94 yards of offense, their lowest in 49 years, in loss to Browns (Associated Press) “Derrick Henry was held to 20 yards rushing, quarterback Ryan Tannehill got sacked five times and harassed many more and the Titans were held to 94 yards, their lowest output since they pulled up stakes in Houston and relocated to Tennessee in 1997.”
- DeShaun finally has the big game! Browns’ defense at the top (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reviews the comfortable win on Sunday
What is your confidence level after yesterday’s win? Share your thoughts going into Ravens week with the rest of the Chow Community in the comment section below
