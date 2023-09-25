Browns honor Nick Chubb in Week 3, Kevin Stefanski drives the extra mile(s)

The combination of losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and losing RB Nick Chubb to what looked like a horrific injury made Week 2 a miserable experience for the Cleveland Browns and their fans. Dropping to 1-1 against a Steelers team that showed very little talent on offense and was gifted two touchdowns on defense didn’t sit well with anyone.

Thankfully, Week 3 was a bounce-back for the Browns. It started when Chubb’s injury wasn’t as bad as initially expected. That news on Saturday was followed by the team drubbing the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Sunday was all about honoring Chubb with a stellar performance by all three phases of the game. The Chubb love was not limited to just words as the team showed their love in a variety of ways capped off by HC Kevin Stefanski driving a game ball to his injured running back:

Kevin Stefanski said he drove to Nick Chubb to hand deliver him Sunday's game ball #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 25, 2023

Stefanski had noted that he would hand the ball to Chubb during his post-game speech to the team.

Getting the game ball to him culminated a day where we saw RB Kareem Hunt walk in wearing #24:

#Browns RB Kareem Hunt wearing his Nick Chubb gear to the game today. pic.twitter.com/M2I6B4OtGg — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 24, 2023

Hunt also had Chubb’s number added to his shirt under his game jersey:

Kareem Hunt asked ⁦@Browns⁩ equipment manager Brad Melland this morning to make him something to honor his buddy Nick Chubb. T-shirt, heat press and here you have it. #Titans-#Browns, 1pm, @NFLonCBS⁩ Come join us! pic.twitter.com/nK0aVFB0oq — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 24, 2023

One of the big stars of the game, DE Myles Garrett, showed his love for Chubb on his wrists:

dub for Chubb pic.twitter.com/6TEFIQ2yit — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 24, 2023

While Cleveland learns what everyone expected, you can’t replace Chubb on the field, it is obvious that the star running back has been and will be an important part of the team’s culture. Multiple players said as much this week.

We even got this video of a group of local school kids wishing Chubb well this week:

I missed this really cute video from earlier this week. You can tell how much Chubb means to the people in and around Cleveland: https://t.co/2UYhAGBKNn — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) September 25, 2023

The Browns still have a long way to go to honor Chubb with their play on the field but Week 3 was a great start.