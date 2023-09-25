Report: Browns sign former third-round pick

One thing is very clear for Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry, there is never a bad time to try to upgrade the team’s roster. Throughout his tenure with the Browns, Berry has constantly brought in players for workouts, made adjustments to the 53-man roster and circulated players on the practice squad.

Following Cleveland’s 27-3 trouncing of the Tennessee Titans, the Browns still have some concerns on the roster as they transition from leaning heavily on RB Nick Chubb. As noted on the broadcast in Week 3, QB Deshaun Watson likes more spread-out formations while HC Kevin Stefanski leans toward tighter ones.

Stefanski’s use, or lack of use, of tight ends has been interesting to start the season. This week, Harrison Bryant and free agent addition Jordan Akins played in just 38 snaps combined while David Njoku led the way with 52 (73% of the offense’s snaps).

According to a report, Berry has added to Stefanski’s options at the position by bringing in former third-round pick Devin Asiasi to the practice squad:

The #Browns are signing TE Devin Asiasi to their practice squad, source says. The former third-round pick of the #Patriots, who was with the #Bengals last season, stays in the AFC North after working out for Cleveland the other day. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 25, 2023

A teammate of QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson with the UCLA Bruins, Asiasi hasn’t lived up to his draft position. The tight end has played in just 22 games, including 12 last year with the Cincinnati Bengals, and recorded just four receptions including a touchdown.

Coming out of college, Asiasi was seen as a matchup nightmare at 6’3” and over 250 pounds. He has good movement skills for his size.

Cleveland has not announced the move at the time of this publication.