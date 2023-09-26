Daily Dawg Chow 9/26: The Browns have the best defense in football

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Report: Browns sign former third-round pick (Jared Mueller) Former teammate of Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Devin Asiasi added to practice squad
- Browns honor Nick Chubb in Week 3, Kevin Stefanski drives the extra mile(s) (Jared Mueller) Out for the season but still a huge part of the team
- Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 3 (Chris Pokorny) Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 3
- Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 3 (Chris Pokorny) Cleveland’s offense showed some signs of progress, but it wasn’t a dominant effort on that side of the ball.
- Browns defense most efficient through 3 weeks, set apart from rest of NFL (Jared Mueller) The data and the eye test matchup so far
- Watch Myles Garrett “go in motion” confuses offense into taking a timeout (Jared Mueller) A great game by Garrett, this highlight is hilarious
- How good has Browns defense been so far? (clevelandbrowns.com) “Cleveland has allowed just one touchdown on defense in first three weeks.”
- Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns picks, predictions, odds: Who wins NFL Week 4 game? (AZcentral) “NFL Week 4 odds, picks, predictions, TV and streaming information for the Sunday football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.”
- ‘One of us’: Adele says she supports the Cleveland Browns (Fox 8) “I have to support the Cleveland Browns because my partner’s from Cleveland,” she said from the stage, referencing her sports agent love, Rich Paul, who, of course, famously represents LeBron James.”
- Do the Browns have the NFL’s best defense? Week 3 NFL fact or fiction (cleveland.com) “To help us examine these storylines and narratives, we’re following in the footsteps of the 1990s show, “Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction,” which you may know better from the memes of host Jonathan Frakes.”
- We need to talk about this Browns defense (Youtube) Quincy Carrier goes over what we’ve all been seeing so far in 2023
Who is the most famous Browns fan? Are you glad the Taylor Swift stuff isn’t happening in Cleveland (even if she’s dating a Cleveland guy) or would you enjoy it? I’m sure the Chow Community will have a lot to say about those questions below in the comment section
