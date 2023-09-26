Report: Ravens bringing in veteran LB for reinforcements before Browns game

The Cleveland Browns have dealt with a couple of huge injuries already this season with the loss of RB Nick Chubb and OL Jack Conklin. The Browns also saw safety Juan Thornhill miss the season opener and CB Greg Newsome II miss last week’s victory.

While Cleveland has had some injuries, the Baltimore Ravens have had a deluge of pain on their roster. As shared in our AFC North Week in Review, numerous players were injured during the team’s Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The injury reports will be interesting to watch this week as both of the Ravens outside linebacker/pass rushers are dealing with injuries. Odafe Oweh didn’t play Sunday and David Ojabo left the game with an ankle injury.

To help former Browns edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, Baltimore is reportedly bringing in veteran Kyle Van Noy to provide some reinforcement:

I'm told the #Ravens are signing LB Kyle Van Noy. He is expected to go to the practice squad first, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 26, 2023

If Van Noy acclimates to the Ravens system quickly, he could be elevated in time for this week’s AFC North matchup. In his nine-year career, Van Noy has 33.5 sacks with 22.5 of them coming in the last four seasons.

Last year, with the Los Angeles Chargers, the former second-round pick played in all 17 games including 13 starts. He had 46 tackles, nine QB hits, eight tackles for loss and five sacks.

Pro Football Focus gave Van Noy average grades, overall, and had him graded better against the pass than the run.

We will keep you up to date with all the news around the Browns-Ravens Week 4 matchup with injury reports starting on Wednesday.

Are you concerned about an edge rusher group led by Van Noy and Clowney this week?