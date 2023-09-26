As a pass protector in the second week as a starter, Dawand Jones did great

When the Cleveland Browns selected OL Dawand Jones from The Ohio State University Buckeyes, many saw it as a value selection in the fourth round. Jedrick Wills just had his fifth-year option picked up and Jack Conklin had signed a contract extension at the end of last season.

Even James Hudson III had shown some progress in 2022.

One week into the season, the Browns are thankful that Jones was available to them as he’s stepped in as a starter due to Conklin’s injury. The former Buckeye was thrown right into the fire in Week 2 against T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Overall, Jones passed a difficult test in his first start even if it wasn’t perfect.

In Week 3, as a pass protector, it was perfect:

Dawand Jones vs the Titans



37 pass blocking snaps

0 pressures allowed pic.twitter.com/VsmYRYmVgS — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) September 26, 2023

While the Tennessee Titans don’t have the kind of pass rush that the Pittsburgh Steelers do, they are still a veteran bunch that is well-coached. With his massive size and long arms, Jones kept all the pass rushers from getting to QB Deshaun Watson.

With the Baltimore Ravens coming to town, Jones could catch a break. Injury concerns to the Ravens top two pass rushers could leave Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy leading the way.

For now, we celebrate Jones’ early season success.

