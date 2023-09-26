The Andrew Berry history of keeping his Cleveland Browns roster always in a bit of flux continues early in the 2023 NFL season. This time, the change are not due to an injury or even poor performance during a game.

As shared on Monday, former third-round pick and teammate of QB Dorian Thompson Robinson, TE Devin Asiasi, was added to the Browns practice squad. The tight end has played in just 22 games, including 12 last year with the Cincinnati Bengals, and recorded just four receptions including a touchdown.

Coming out of college, Asiasi was seen as a matchup nightmare at 6’3” and over 250 pounds. He has good movement skills for his size.

Cleveland also added RB Deon Jackson to their practice squad on Tuesday. Jackson played in 27 games for the Indianapolis Colts where he had 281 yards rushing on 94 carries. He added 35 receptions for 223 yards through the air as well.

Jackson had one rushing and one receiving yards in his three seasons with the Colts.

To make room for Asiasi and Jackson, the Browns released DT Trysten Hill and RB Hassan Hall from the practice squad.

Hill was signed in free agency with the hope that he could help against the run but failed to make the team’s initial 53-man roster. Hall was a priority undrafted free agent this year who was given a sizeable guarantee ($125K) upon signing but also failed to make the team’s initial 53-man roster.

The Browns announced all four moves Tuesday afternoon.

As we’ve seen year after year, expect Berry to continue to make moves to improve the roster throughout the season. As quickly as players, like Asiasi and Jackson, arrive they could depart.

Are you surprised that Hill and Hall are both gone from the team? Any expectations for Asiasi or Jackson?