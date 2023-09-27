Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 4 TV Map

The Week 4 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Ian Eagle & Charles Davis

Ohio Coverage: Most of Ohio, including Dayton, Columbus, and Toledo, will get to see the Browns. Even though the Bengals are playing on FOX, the Cincinnati area will get the late CBS game. The Browns game will air locally on WOIO (Channel 19.1).

National Coverage: Maryland, Virginia, and parts of North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Kentucky will get to see the game.

The BLUE areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Map is from 506sports.com.

WEEK 4 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND