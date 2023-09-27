Browns Reacts Survey Week 4 - Will Cleveland be able to stop Lamar Jackson?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Much like we saw a surge in the Browns’ power rankings after the team’s strong defensive performance over the Tennessee Titans, I think we’ll see a surge in fans being confident in the direction of the team — because even if you feel the offense is still iffy, the fact that we have what appears to be a historic defense means that we can compete with anyone, and it buys time for the offense to get their act together.

This week, we’re asking just one other question: “Will the Browns’ defense be able to dominate Lamar Jackson like they have other QBs?” It’s either a Yes or No; try to answer honestly, because so far, teams haven’t been able to.