Daily Dawg Chow 9/27: Browns make several roster moves, also VOTE for the defensive nickname

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:

More Cleveland Browns news:

Poll What should the Browns’ defense be nicknamed moving forward? Dawg Fence

Rhythm & Bruise

Brownout

Vanilla Ice

Swarm Front vote view results 34% Dawg Fence (77 votes)

27% Rhythm & Bruise (62 votes)

23% Brownout (52 votes)

1% Vanilla Ice (4 votes)

13% Swarm Front (30 votes) 225 votes total Vote Now

Or if you think you have something better, state it in the comments and we’ll talk about it.