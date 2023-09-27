Daily Dawg Chow 9/27: Browns make several roster moves, also VOTE for the defensive nickname

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns make 2 signings official, release FA signing & UDFA (Jared Mueller) “DT Trysten Hill, RB Hassan Hall released from practice squad to make room”
- As a pass protector in the second week as a starter, Dawand Jones did great (Jared Mueller) PFF shows a lot of love to the Browns rookie
- Report: Ravens bringing in veteran LB for reinforcements before Browns game (Jared Mueller) Kyle Van Noy has bounced around the last few years but been productive
- To beat the Ravens, the Browns must stop Lamar Jackson. Here are 5 strategies (Barry Shuck) The talented quarterback is the heart and soul of Baltimore’s attack
- Analytics: Browns 4th best team, best defense in the NFL through Week 3 (Jared Mueller) Ravens join the Browns in the Top 10
- NFL Power Rankings: Browns leap back into Top 10 heading into Week 4, neck-and-neck with Baltimore (Chris Pokorny) The Ravens and Browns sit at 8 and 9, respectively, in power rankings.
- Watch Myles Garrett “go in motion” confuses offense into taking a timeout (Jared Mueller) A great game by Garrett, this highlight is hilarious
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns sign TE Devin Asiasi and RB Deon Jackson to practice squad (clevelandbrowns.com) “Asiai (6-3, 260) is in his fourth season out of UCLA. Originally a third-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2020, Asiai has appeared in 22 games with three starts between the Patriots (2020-21) and the Bengals (2022-23).”
- One must-watch individual matchup in Ravens-Browns | ‘NFL Total Access’ (NFL.com) “NFL Network’s Michael Robinson explains why he can’t wait to see Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton face off with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 4 of the 2023 season.”
- Browns Look Good in Power Rankings Ahead of Week 4 (Sports Illustrated) “The power rankings from theMMQB have the Cleveland Browns in a good spot heading into week four of the season.”
- Cleveland Browns: 3 trade ideas if Denver Broncos start a fire sale (Dawg Pound Daily) “The Cleveland Browns are looking like contenders in 2023, but can they fortify their roster with some trades involving the Denver Broncos?”
- Has the Browns’ roster changed? w/Cam Justice (Youtube) Quincy Carrier and Cam Justice discuss the big difference in the lockeroom in 2023
Poll
What should the Browns’ defense be nicknamed moving forward?
-
34%
Dawg Fence
-
27%
Rhythm & Bruise
-
23%
Brownout
-
1%
Vanilla Ice
-
13%
Swarm Front
Or if you think you have something better, state it in the comments and we’ll talk about it.
