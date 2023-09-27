Browns vs. Ravens: Wednesday injury report

The Cleveland Browns were back at it on Wednesday as they prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens in a first-place showdown on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Not back at it, however, were a couple of players on the offensive side of the ball as quarterback Deshaun Watson took the day off to rest a sore right shoulder, and running back Kareem Hunt did not practice due to rib and groin injuries.

There is reportedly nothing to fear and both Watson and Hunt are on schedule to play against the Ravens, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

For his part, Watson said that knowing how to take a hit is all part of the game (quote via a team-provided transcript):

“You just have to understand that with certain play calls and certain lines, you have to take those hits. So, you just got to know how to fall, know how to kind of take them and try not to take any heavy blows. But at the same time, you just go on to the next play pretty much. It comes with part of the game.”

In addition to Hunt and Watson, wide receiver Amari Cooper, defensive end Myles Garrett and defensive end Za’Darius Smith all took a rest day. Left guard Joel Bitonio also missed practice to rest a sore ankle, according to multiple media reports.

Other #Browns players not practicing: WR Amari Cooper (rest), RB Kareem Hunt (rib, groin), LG Joel Bitonio (rest, ankle), DE Myles Garrett (rest), DE Za'Darius Smith (rest). — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) September 27, 2023

On the bright side, cornerback Greg Newsom II, who missed last week’s game against the Tennessee Titans with a hyperextended elbow, returned to practice on Wednesday and is expected to play against the Ravens.

Speaking of Baltimore, left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) all were back at practice on Wednesday after each had missed the previous two games. In addition, running back Gus Edwards, who is in the league-mandated concussion protocol, was able to be on the practice field, according to baltimoreravens.com.

Harbaugh would not comment on team’s injury situation other than to say it’s nice to get a few guys back. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 27, 2023

The Ravens are still dealing with several injuries, however, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), running back Justice Hill (foot), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (hamstring), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle), outside linebacker David Ojabo (ankle) and safety Kyle Hamilton (unknown) all missed practice, according to the team’s website.

In a sign that Oweh or Ojabo, or both, could miss the game on Sunday, the Ravens signed veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy to their practice squad. Van Noy has played with the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, and spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he started 13 games and posted 46 tackles, five sacks and nine quarterback hits.

Which injury sticks out most to you on Wednesday for either team?