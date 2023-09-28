NFL Picks Week 4, and media picks for Ravens vs. Browns

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 3 point favorites against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 4 game between the Browns and Ravens:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Browns 24, Ravens 16

This is an enormous early-season division game between two good teams. The Ravens lost last week to the Colts at home and have been hit hard by injury. The Browns have won two of three behind a dominant defense. That defense will be the difference. Lamar Jackson and the passing game aren’t clicking yet. Browns win it.

CBS Sports (John Breech) - Browns 26, Ravens 23

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Browns 23, Ravens 20

The Ravens are banged up on the offensive line and their backfield keeps getting depleted. The injury bug also has eaten well into their defense and receiving corps, putting them on edge at 2-1. The Browns lost Nick Chubb and Jack Conklin, so they won’t have sympathy, just relentless pressure from Myles Garrett and coverage to contain Lamar Jackson’s transitional passing game.

Sporting News (Bill Bender) - Ravens 22, Browns 21

We have picked the Browns incorrectly straight up each of the past three weeks, but we’ll just pin that on the inconsistency of Deshaun Watson. The Browns’ defense under Jim Schwartz, which ranks first in the league in total defense (163.7) and points per game (10.7), is legit. Lamar Jackson is 6-1 against the Browns as the starter, and he left with an ankle injury in the only loss.

