Thursday Night Football, Week 4: Lions vs. Packers betting odds, pick

Week 4 of the NFL season kicks off tonight as the Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers! It’s a rivalry game that feels very much different than the past few decades, as the Packers are without Aaron Rodgers leading their team, and the Lions are being considered a top-contending team.

Offensively and defensively, the Lions rank ahead of the Packers, but Green Bay has the home field advantage and has been grinding things out. I still like the gritty nature that the Lions maintain too, despite their higher expectations, and will bank on them pulling a victory off. Lions 24, Packers 20.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lions are 2.5 point favorites against the Packers.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.