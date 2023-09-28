Daily Dawg Chow 9/28: Tape shows Myles Garrett has been a beast in 2023

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns vs. Ravens: Wednesday injury report (Thomas Moore) Cleveland welcomes back a starter, while Baltimore is still dealing with several injuries.
- Browns Reacts Survey Week 4 - Will Cleveland be able to stop Lamar Jackson? (Chris Pokorny) Cleveland’s Week 3 win over the Titans is also sure to see a boost in fan confidence.
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 4 TV Map (Chris Pokorny) See which cities get to watch the Ravens vs. Browns game on television this week.
- Browns OL: Run vs Pass blocking data shockingly different (Jared Mueller) Without Jack Conklin and Nick Chubb, it will be interesting if the Browns can get a run game going
- Back-shoulder pass. Is this the ultimate passing play? (Barry Shuck) Some say it is impossible to defend
More Cleveland Browns news:
- How Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper’s communication is paying off for the Browns (clevelandbrowns.com) “Watson connected with Cooper on seven receptions and a touchdown in Week 3.”
- Film breakdown of Myles Garrett’s pass rushing so far in 2023 | ‘NFL Total Access’ (nfl.com) “NFL Network’s Michael Robinson breaks down the All-22 tape of Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett through the first three games of the 2023 season.”
- Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 game (USA Today) “Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.”
- Browns Myles Garrett didn’t win Defensive Player of the Week; see who beat him out (clevelandbrowns.com) “Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett took over Sunday’s 27-3 win over the Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium, but 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and five quarterback hits weren’t enough for him to win the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week Award.”
- Micah Parsons “Cleveland’s Defense Wins Championships” (Sports Illustrated) “So defense always wins championships, so I’m going to go with the Cleveland Browns. If Deshaun Watson can keep clicking and that defense can keep clicking, we are seeing a great Cleveland Browns team.”
- Film Breakdown: DeShaun Watson looked like a $230m QB (Youtube) Quincy Carrier goes through the many good (and one bad) plays from Sunday
