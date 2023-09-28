Would this be the best Browns win over the Ravens in the Berry/Stefanski era?

The rivalry between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens is mostly one-sided. Browns fans care far more about beat the Ravens than the opponent fanbase does while Baltimore’s team has controlled the matchup 35-13 versus Cleveland.

Since the Browns hired GM Andrew Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski in 2020, Cleveland has only beaten Baltimore twice, both at home:

24-22 in December of 2021

13-3 in December of 2022

Most remember vividly the wild matchup on Monday Night Football in December of 2020 when QB Lamar Jackson went to the locker room with “cramps” only to come back and rescue the Ravens.

During the Berry and Stefanski era, Jackson has been a key contributor. During both of the Browns victories listed above, Jackson either didn’t play at all (‘22) or was injured, on a tackle by LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and missed the rest of the game (‘21).

In 2023, Cleveland gets Baltimore at home early in the season with both teams sitting at 2-1, tied for the top of the AFC North along with the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ravens LB Roquan Smith making an interesting comment this week, the Browns could have extra motivation in Week 4.

IF the home team can pull out a victory, it seems like it would easily be the biggest win in the rivalry for Cleveland. That is especially true if Jackson is able to play the entire game despite the Browns ferocious defense coming after him.

Many felt that Week 2 versus the Steelers was a similarly important game for Cleveland and they failed that test. In Week 4, the Browns can run their AFC North record to 2-1, stay at least tied at the top of the division and make a huge statement to the AFC.

How big of a game do you think Week 4 is for the Browns?