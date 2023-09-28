Browns vs. Ravens: Thursday injury report

The Cleveland Browns continued preparations on Thursday for their Week 4 first-place showdown with the Baltimore Ravens with one noticeable exception.

For the second consecutive day, quarterback Deshaun Watson was limited in practice as he continues to deal with soreness in his right (throwing) shoulder.

Watson did some “light throwing” during the early part of practice, according to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, as he took part in individual drills and had a few reps in early passing drills.

The Browns remain confident that Watson will play on Sunday, so he has that going for him.

As for the rest of Cleveland’s injury report, left Joel Bitonio (ankle) and running back Kareem Hunt (ribs/groin) were both limited on Thursday, which is a step in the right direction after both players were out of Wednesday’s practice.

Also following a positive trend are running back Jerome Ford (shoulder), offensive tackle James Hudson III (ankle) and cornerback Greg Newsome II (elbow), who all progressed from limited on Wednesday to full participants in practice on Thursday.

For Baltimore, running back Justice Hill (foot) and safety Kyle Hamilton (back) practiced on a limited basis on Thursday after missing practice on Wednesday, while running back Gus Edwards was a full participant while he moves through the league-mandated concussion protocol.

The Ravens are still dealing with some key injuries, however, as left tackle Ronnie Staley (knee) and center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) were limited participants for the second consecutive day.

Baltimore also had five players who have not practiced this week in wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (hamstring), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) outside linebackers David Ojabo (ankle) and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle).

What do you make of Watson not practicing? Concerned or much ado about nothing?