Daily Dawg Chow 9/29: Browns get ready for huge division game against Ravens

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns vs. Ravens: Thursday injury report (Thomas Moore) Quarterback Deshaun Watson still dealing with a sore shoulder, while Baltimore has its share of injury woes.
- Ravens-Browns: 3 players to watch for in this upcoming AFC North tilt (Curtiss Brown) A speedy receiver and a couple of key defenders in Baltimore are important to watch
- Do the Browns need a new offensive tackle? (Barry Shuck) What is the status of both offensive tackle spots?
- NFL Picks Week 4, and media picks for Ravens vs. Browns (Chris Pokorny) The DBN staff predicts the Week 4 games, plus the national media make their predictions for Ravens vs. Browns.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns to Workout Interesting Offensive Tackle per Report (Sports Illustrated) “Okorafor was a small school prospect and played at NAIA Benedictine College. He has great size for the position and could be a player that they could add to the practice squad. By also having a basketball background, he would seem to fit Andrew Berry’s type of offensive tackle he likes.”
- Browns defense on containing Lamar Jackson, Ravens offense (clevelandbrowns.com) “Cleveland and Baltimore are tied for first in the AFC North.”
- Browns using Roquan Smith’s ‘going over there to beat their tails in front of their wife and kids’ as bulletin board material for Ravens game (cleveland.com) “He also talked tough about the Ravens’ mindset heading into the lakefront home where the Browns have outscored opponents 51-6 this season.”
- Browns’ No. 1 defense faces toughest test of early season in Ravens’ dual-threat QB Lamar Jackson (Associated Press) “The first three quarterbacks to face the Browns’ No. 1 ranked defense this season all struggled to varying degrees. None were comfortable. All were under duress.”
- Film Breakdown: Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward are just way too good (Youtube) Quincy Carrier takes a close look specifically at two of the Browns’ defensive stars
Loading comments...