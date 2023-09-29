Browns-Ravens Week 4 final injury report: Big updates on Deshaun Watson, Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns file a very clean injury report on Friday in the run-up to Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

But while the list only has one player’s name on it, it’s a pretty big one as quarterback Deshaun Watson is listed as questionable with soreness in his right throwing shoulder.

Watson has been limited all week in practice after injuring his shoulder during last Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. Today, he tossed two passes during the early part of practice and then called it a day. He spent the remaining portion of practice open to the media hanging out with head trainer Joe Sheehan, according to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

#Browns Deshaun Watson tossed just 2 balls in early drills open to the media pic.twitter.com/oOlUIssuw0 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 29, 2023

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said he is “hopeful” that Watson will be able to go against the Ravens. As for the man himself, Watson said “I’m OK, I’ll play,” when asked about his status, according to Cabot.

If Watson can’t go or gives it a try and has to exit the game, then the Browns will turn to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson for his NFL regular-season debut.

On Baltimore’s side of things, the list is considerably longer including two of their top receivers being ruled out including former Cleveland receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Ravens also lose their top two pass rushers, top cornerback and are unlikely to have their left tackle:

Safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) - Questionable

Center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) - Questionable

Running back Justice Hill (foot) - Questionable

Safety Kyle Hamilton (back) - Questionable

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) - Doubtful

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (hamstring) - Out

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) - Out (Raise your hand if you are surprised!)

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) - Out

Outside linebacker David Ojabo (ankle/knee) - Out

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) - Out

Would Watson missing the game be bigger than all of the Ravens players being out? Should the Browns play it safe with their quarterback?