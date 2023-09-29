Browns fans have their confidence restored heading into Ravens game, but still give Lamar Jackson credit

Each week during season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team or their thoughts on other topics.
After the team’s Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans, 92% of fans are confident in the direction of the team. That is a sharp rebound from when it had sunk to 31% confidence after the Browns’ loss to the Steelers. Fan confidence in the Ravens was at 70% after their Week 3 loss to the Colts.
The other question we asked was about whether the Browns' defense can dominate Lamar Jackson. 64% of fans said Yes, which means a fair amount are still giving him a little bit of credit.
On the national poll, fans are picking the Ravens to beat the Browns this Sunday.
Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.
Loading comments...