Chip Kelly talks about what makes Dorian Thompson-Robinson special

The Cleveland Browns upended their quarterback depth chart once again in 2023 from where it was to start the 2022 season. That wasn’t exactly the plan as the offseason started. QB Josh Dobbs was brought back to the team after being released, then started for the Tennessee Titans, at the end of the season.

QB Kellen Mond was on the team’s 53-man roster all season, mostly on the inactive list on game days.

The NFL draft changed all that when the Browns drafted UCLA Bruins QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the fifth round. All of a sudden, Mond’s spot was in danger. Then, DTR saw the field in preseason and Dobbs’ role was up in the air.

Now, a week before the start of the NFL regular season, Deshaun Watson is Cleveland’s starter with Thompson-Robinson as his backup after Dobbs was traded for a fifth-round selection.

UCLA HC Chip Kelly saw it coming with DTR:

“I’m so proud of him. What people are seeing in the NFL is what we saw here everyday … I always knew he was going to make it no matter who picked him.”



- Chip Kelly on Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s Preseason success pic.twitter.com/75MeyzBKhd — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) August 22, 2023

Turning 24 during the upcoming season, Thompson-Robinson began his career with the Bruins in 2018 when he played in nine games. He ended his five seasons in college with over 10,000 yards passing and 88 touchdowns.

While the Browns are hopeful that DTR doesn’t have to see the field in any important game time, it is nice to have a seasoned rookie with great leadership abilities ready to step in if called upon.

For Kelly’s part, UCLA won their first game without Thompson-Robinson while dividing up the quarterback duties between Dante Moore and Ethan Garbers.

