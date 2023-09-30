Browns-Ravens DraftKings Week 4 prop bets: Bet on Amari Cooper, and limiting Lamar Jackson's rushing

The Cleveland Browns host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season this Sunday, October 1, at 1:00 PM ET. The Browns are 2.5-point favorites over the Ravens, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are my favorite player prop bets from the Browns’ perspective in Week 4.

Ravens vs. Browns: Best NFL player prop bets

Amari Cooper Over 59.5 Yards (-125)

In the past two games, Amari Cooper has 90 and 116 yards receiving. With the way he is playing and the confidence that Deshaun Watson has in him, it seems like a sure bet to expect Cooper to pass 60 yards receiving.

Myles Garrett Over 0.75 Sacks (-175)

With the pursuit this Browns' defense has, how much Lamar Jackson moves around, and Myles Garrett having 3.5 sacks last week, I'm expecting him to get at least one sack this week.

Lamar Jackson Under 48.5 Yards Rushing (-110)

It's always a challenge to pick the under on a rushing quarterback, because even if Cleveland shuts Lamar Jackson's running down all game, all it takes is one big rushing play to surpass a yardage line like this. But the 48.5 yards rushing would be half of what the Browns allowed all of last week in team yardage. Until the defense gets picked apart, I'd continue rolling with them shutting down quarterback's strengths.

Browns fans, let us know which player prop bets you’re looking at this week against the Ravens.