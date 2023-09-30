Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/30/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Jim Schwartz: Browns will ‘take the fight’ to Lamar Jackson (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland’s defense will face its biggest test of the season so far on Sunday against Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
- Scouting the Baltimore Ravens with our Q&A with Baltimore Beatdown (Chris Pokorny) - This Sunday, the Cleveland Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens. To help preview a few topics from the Titans’ perspective, we reached out to Kyle Barber from Baltimore Beatdown and exchanged five questions with him.
- Browns-Ravens Week 4 final injury report: Big updates on Deshaun Watson, Odell Beckham Jr. (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns file a very clean injury report on Friday in the run-up to Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens. But while the list only has one player’s name on it, it’s a pretty big one as quarterback Deshaun Watson is listed as questionable with soreness in his right throwing shoulder.
- Browns vs Ravens: 3 things that could decide this AFC North matchup (Curtiss Brown) - Can the Cleveland Browns get a win against a healthy Lamar Jackson and a revamped Baltimore Ravens offense?
- Browns vs. Ravens: Week 4 Need to Know (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns are home again on Sunday as they host the Baltimore Ravens. Thanks to Cleveland’s dominant win over the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore’s shocking home loss to the Gardner Minshew-lead Indianapolis Colts, the game marks a battle of first-place teams in the AFC North. Here is everything you need to know about Sunday’s game as the Browns look to run their home winning streak against the Ravens to three games.
- Another impressive stat for the Browns defense’s start to 2023 (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns defense has played great so far this year. The switch from Joe Woods to Jim Schwartz as the team’s defensive coordinator is a huge part of that but additions in free agency and the trade for DE Za’Darius Smith has helped Myles Garrett, Grant Delpit, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and the entire secondary take a step up in performance. There have been plenty of stats to go around about the unit but this historical context is eye-popping.
- Browns fans, who is the most disliked Ravens player of all time? (Jared Mueller) - We know Art Modell is the most hated connected to the team stolen from Cleveland but what about on the field?
Cleveland Browns:
- Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson ready if called upon, whether or not it’s vs. Ravens (Beacon Journal) - Dorian Thompson-Robinson was all ready to go. Turns out, it was a false alarm. Thompson-Robinson’s preparations have gone to the next level this week heading into Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Watson was listed as questionable for the game by the Browns on Friday as he dealt with a shoulder injury sustained during the Titans game.
- Deshaun Watson listed as questionable, expects to face Ravens despite sore throwing shoulder (Browns Zone) - The visuals weren’t good. Deshaun Watson threw two easy passes to begin practice Friday then stopped. He wore a brace on the sore right shoulder, talked with head athletic trainer Joe Sheehan and dribbled a football but didn’t resume throwing during the 20 minutes open to reporters. Despite being severely limited throwing in practice all week, Watson is expected to play Sunday vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
- Joe Thomas to be enshrined in Browns Ring of Honor on Sunday during game vs. Ravens (cleveland.com) - It’s been quite a busy few months for Browns legend Joe Thomas. After being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, he has another ceremony to look forward to. At halftime of Sunday’s matchup with Baltimore, Thomas will be enshrined in the Browns Ring of Honor.
- How the Browns defense matches up against the Ravens offense (clevelandbrowns.com) - The revamped Browns defense has been spectacular thus far but will have another challenging assignment containing the versatile QB Lamar Jackson on Sunday.
NFL:
- NFL toughens ban for betting on own team under new policy (ESPN) - The NFL is modifying the league’s gambling policies that will punish players more harshly for betting on their own teams while also amending rules that will allow some players, including Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, to return to the field quicker.
- Bills DB Damar Hamlin expected to be active Sunday for first time since suffering cardiac arrest (NFL.com) - Damar Hamlin’s comeback story is closing in on its latest and greatest chapter, yet. Hamlin is expected to make his 2023 season debut on Sunday when the Buffalo Bills face the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
- The Bengals offense is broken—and there might not be an easy fix (The Ringer) - With an injured Joe Burrow and a virtually nonexistent deep passing game, Zac Taylor will need more than a tweak or two to get the Cincinnati Bengals back on track.
- Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with Dawgs By Nature (Baltimore Beatdown) - In preparing for Sunday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Dawgs by Nature’s Chris Pokorny and I sat down for a small Q&A for one another’s publications.
