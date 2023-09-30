Way Too Early 2024 Cleveland Browns Mock Draft 4.0: Quickie Edition

Todays’ “Way too early” Cleveland Browns 2024 mock draft is going to look much different than the detailed, well-thought-out versions that we have been giving you from our guy Jackson McCurry. While we want to be people of our word and give you exactly what we say we will, life also sometimes gets in the way.

Instead, you get a mock draft from me with a simple explainer: I wanted to replace players who could be leaving in free agency. The Browns have a lot of players on one-year contracts or their final season so each selection below was used on the best player available at a position where someone could leave with one exception.

With OL Jack Conklin’s knee injury, there is uncertainty at the tackle position so I added one of them as well.

For those wondering, in order of selections, here are the Cleveland players that these draft picks could replace:

DT Shelby Harris

S Grant Delpit

TE Harrison Bryant

CB AJ Green

OT Jack Conklin (injury concern)

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

LBs Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki

Other than that, no explanation for each pick but some very talented players would be wearing the orange and brown next year if this draft actually happens:

As we have been, we used the NFL Mock Draft Database for this simulation.

How concerned are you about how many players are on the last year of their contract in 2023?