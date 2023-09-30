 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

David Njoku now questionable after suffering burns from fire pit; Browns also elevate QB P.J. Walker to roster

Could Walker's elevation be a hint about Deshaun Watson’s status?

By Chris Pokorny
Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Chalk this up to an unexpected news start to your Saturday: the Cleveland Browns announced that TE David Njoku suffered burn injuries to his face and arm during a household accident. As a result, he was added to the injury report and listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

As another precaution, the team elevated TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden to the active roster from the practice squad. Mary Kay Cabot of the Plain Dealer added more detail about Njoku's burns:

In addition, QB P.J. Walker was also elevated from the practice squad.

Is the elevation of Walker a precaution in case something happens with QB Deshaun Watson’s shoulder during the game? Or, is it a sign that Watson will actually be out, and Walker will be the backup quarterback?

