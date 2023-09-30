 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Deshaun Watson, David Njoku late Saturday injury updates

Some positivity but no certainty for Sunday’s Browns-Ravens game

By Jared Mueller
Cleveland Browns Madatory Minicamp Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns offense was thrown for quite a potential loop this week for their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. First, QB Deshaun Watson was extremely limited in practice all week and listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report.

Then came news on Saturday that TE David Njoku was burned lighting a fire in his fire pit.

If Watson can’t play, rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get the start. The team elevated QB PJ Walker for the game as a precaution if Watson could not play.

If Njoku can’t go, free agent addition TE Jordan Akins could take his role as the team’s primary receiving threat at the position while TE Harrison Bryant remains as the versatile blocker and receiver.

More receivers and less tight ends could also happen in that case.

For both Watson and Njoku, on Saturday night we got indicators that they would play but nothing is certain:

With the bye week next week, Cleveland might have sat Watson if it weren’t the Ravens coming to town. We will likely see fewer quarterback runs if he does play.

Njoku’s Saturday tweet indicated he would play on Sunday:

This was backed up by a report that notes that Njoku’s ability to put on a helmet is the key to him playing Sunday:

The extent of his burns will likely come out at some point on Sunday whether he plays or not.

Should both Watson and Njoku do whatever they can to play tomorrow because it is Baltimore or be more cautious since it is only Week 4?

