Daily Dawg Chow 9/4: Would the Browns try to get Chiefs’ DT Chris Jones?

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Assessing the role DE Alex Wright will play in 2023 (Barry Shuck) Talented second-year athlete was expected to start
- What season almost made you quit on your Browns fandom? (Jared Mueller) Going into what hopes to be a positive 2023, Browns fans have lots of reasons to be pessimistic
- Chip Kelly talks about what makes Dorian Thompson-Robinson special (Jared Mueller) The Browns rookie lit preseason on fire, leading to Josh Dobbs being traded
- Browns roster vs Bengals roster: A head-to-head look at the initial 53-man (Jared Mueller) Looking at the AFC North rosters and the Week 1 matchup
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns Targeting Chiefs DT Chris Jones? (Sports Illustrated) “Jones and Thornhill won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs and Thornhill has been actively attempting to recruit other former teammates to the Browns. Earlier in the offseason, Thornhill was hoping that Mecole Hardman would sign the Browns as a free agent.”
- Social media is convinced Browns are going after Chris Jones (Dawg Pound Daily) “The reason this drew attention is simple — Jones is currently in a holdout with the Chiefs and has yet to report. His team plays on Thursday and at this point, the rumor mill is hot with potential landing spots should the two sides decide a split is needed.”
- Fantasy Alert: Browns’ Elijah Moore Has ‘Nice On-Field Chemistry’ with Deshaun Watson (Bleacher Report) “Fantasy football players, we have a potential sleeper for you as we grow closer to draft season—Cleveland Browns wideout Elijah Moore.”
- First look: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns odds and lines (Sportsbook Wire) “The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns meet Sunday to open their 2023 NFL regular seasons.”
- “Watson will outplay Burrow in 2023” - Reacting to AFC North hot takes (Youtube) Quincy Carrier explores some perspectives from his audience
