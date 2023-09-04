 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Bengals injury updates on Joe Burrow, Joseph Ossai; 6 captains elected

Browns vs Bengals Week 1 looks to have mostly healthy teams

By Jared Mueller
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 18-week marathon of sprints that is the NFL regular season is upon us. For the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, the Week 1 matchup puts even more emphasis on the start of the season. The Browns hope to create something special while the Bengals hope to build on what has been the last couple of seasons.

Unlike the preseason, teams are required to provide more detailed information on injuries but that won’t come until the first midweek injury report.

For now, we know that CB Denzel Ward remains in the concussion protocol while K Dustin Hopkins missed practice Monday for Cleveland.

Updates from Cincinnati were mostly positive:

Cincinnati also announced that the players have voted for six captains for this season:

We will keep you up to date with all injury information as practices take place heading into Week 1 of the NFL regular season.

