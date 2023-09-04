Monday Bengals injury updates on Joe Burrow, Joseph Ossai; 6 captains elected

The 18-week marathon of sprints that is the NFL regular season is upon us. For the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, the Week 1 matchup puts even more emphasis on the start of the season. The Browns hope to create something special while the Bengals hope to build on what has been the last couple of seasons.

Unlike the preseason, teams are required to provide more detailed information on injuries but that won’t come until the first midweek injury report.

For now, we know that CB Denzel Ward remains in the concussion protocol while K Dustin Hopkins missed practice Monday for Cleveland.

Updates from Cincinnati were mostly positive:

Cincinnati also announced that the players have voted for six captains for this season:

Bengals captains for 2023:

QB Joe Burrow

DT DJ Reader

DE Sam Hubbard

C Ted Karras

RB Joe Mixon

CB Mike Hilton — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 4, 2023

We will keep you up to date with all injury information as practices take place heading into Week 1 of the NFL regular season.