Monday Bengals injury updates on Joe Burrow, Joseph Ossai; 6 captains elected

The 18-week marathon of sprints that is the NFL regular season is upon us. For the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, the Week 1 matchup puts even more emphasis on the start of the season. The Browns hope to create something special while the Bengals hope to build on what has been the last couple of seasons.
Unlike the preseason, teams are required to provide more detailed information on injuries but that won’t come until the first midweek injury report.
For now, we know that CB Denzel Ward remains in the concussion protocol while K Dustin Hopkins missed practice Monday for Cleveland.
Updates from Cincinnati were mostly positive:
- QB Joe Burrow is day-to-day after sending out a social media post saying he was back
- DE Joseph Ossai is also day-to-day which is an improvement for the Bengals backup
- CB Chidobe Awuzie is cleared to play after tearing his ACL last November
- OL La’El Collins is on the PUP list and will miss the first four games
Cincinnati also announced that the players have voted for six captains for this season:
Bengals captains for 2023:— Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 4, 2023
QB Joe Burrow
DT DJ Reader
DE Sam Hubbard
C Ted Karras
RB Joe Mixon
CB Mike Hilton
We will keep you up to date with all injury information as practices take place heading into Week 1 of the NFL regular season.
