Daily Dawg Chow 9/5: Denzel Ward’s status for Sunday unclear

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Monday Bengals injury updates on Joe Burrow, Joseph Ossai; 6 captains elected (Jared Mueller) Browns vs Bengals Week 1 looks to have mostly healthy teams
- Browns officially sign practice squad QB; Emergency QB rules clarified (Jared Mueller) PJ Walker is now on-board but emergency QB rules change expectations
- Nick Chubb’s 5 best games against the Bengals (Thomas Moore) Cleveland running back has posted some of his best games against an overmatched Cincinnati defense.
- Denzel Ward misses practice, hope for Sunday; K Dustin Hopkins misses as well (Jared Mueller) Biggest Browns injury concerns lingers into practice for Week 1 versus Bengals
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Donovan Peoples-Jones looking forward to having a fast start (clevelandbrowns.com) “WR Donovan Peoples-Jones has been diligently putting in the work and preparing for the Browns’ Week 1 matchup against the Bengals.”
- Browns getting ready to face the Bengals with Denzel Ward’s status up in the air: Berea Report (cleveland.com) “Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe discuss the status of Ward as the opener approaches.”
- Cleveland Browns New Look Running Back Depth (Sports Illustrated) “The Cleveland Browns have moved on from Kareem Hunt and need more production from that position behind Nick Chubb.”
- Browns top cornerback Denzel Ward still in concussion protocol; status for opener vs Bengals unclear (Associated Press) “Browns top cornerback Denzel Ward still in concussion protocol; status for opener vs Bengals unclear”
- Why the Browns could suck again in 2023 (Youtube) Quincy Carrier considers the glass half empty
