Browns open as 2.5-point underdogs against the Bengals

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 2.5-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of their Week 1 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 47.5.

The Browns (0-0) have had an offseason full of defensive improvements and restructuring of contracts. Those defensive additions include the likes of DE Za’Darius Smith, DT Dalvin Tomlinson, DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, and S Juan Thornhill for new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to play with. The offensive side of the ball remained relatively the same, but WR Elijah Moore adds a new weapon out of the slot. Despite those additions, all eyes are ultimately on QB Deshaun Watson and his full return to football. Right now, people are willing to look past his performance at the end of last season by chalking it up to rust. The 2023 season is supposed to be the one where he is ready-to-go in hopes of leading the Browns to the playoffs and a Super Bowl.

The Bengals (0-0) are always a great test, considering they have been Super Bowl contenders since the drafting of QB Joe Burrow. Speaking of Burrow, there were questions as to whether he’d be ready to open the season or not — but the odds line alone tells you that he’s playing. Despite Burrow’s ability to elevate the Bengals, though, the Browns, despite all their struggles and inconsistencies over the past couple of years, have had the Bengals’ number. That probably does not play into the oddsmakers minds too much, but with Cleveland at home, maybe it plays into the minds of Browns fans and their willingness to bet on Cleveland winning in Week 1.

The over/under for the game is 47.5.

What odds would you take if you were placing a bet?